RMS warns boats to stay off the water

Roads and Maritime Services has advised boaters to avoid all boating activities along the Clarence River, particularly the Upper Clarence River, until flood waters subside.

Roads and Maritime Executive Director Maritime Angus Mitchell said boating activity upstream of the Grafton Bridge should be avoided for safety reasons and to avoid causing serious erosion to riverbanks.

"Riverbank erosion management is undoubtedly a significant issue for the future health and stability of our river systems,” he said.

"When riverbanks become saturated, the erosion caused by vessel wash is magnified. For this reason, boating activities along the Clarence River are not recommended until water levels return to normal.”

Mr Mitchell said boat owners are also reminded of their responsibilities in inspecting their vessels or moorings for damage when it is safe to do so.

"Boaters also need to be aware that many navigation markers throughout far northern NSW are missing and could potentially not be replaced for an extended time,” he said.

"Additionally, there are many navigation hazards, floating debris, obstructions and potentially contaminated water in all major rivers in the area - both on the surface and beneath the water line.”