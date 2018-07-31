Road a 'dusty, dirt mess'

Geoff Edwards with a couple of the 'smaller' potholes on Sullivans Rd in Yamba.

DUSTY when it's dry or a mud pit when it's wet, Sullivans Rd in Yamba is 'dangerous' according to resident of seven years Geoff Edwards.

Sullivans Road is maintained by Clarence Valley Council and is part dirt road and part bitumen with a 60km/h speed limit.

At the beginning of the road sits a very large pothole which has to be avoided quickly after turning the corner and as the road goes on there are more potholes than be counted.

Mr Edwards said when there was a subdivision a few years bitumen was laid to cater for increased traffic at the owner's expense.

"But the road getting to that bitumen is a dusty dirt mess,” he said.

The sides of the bitumen are also breaking off onto the dirt road.

"You've seen the potholes, you have to drive on the side on the road,” he said.

He described the road leading up to the bitumen sub-standard and dangerous.

"We all buy houses and we accept what's there to start with but you expect things to improve,” he said.

He said the road has always been like this, however it's became worse with the subdivisions and influx of residents on properties, as well as delivery vehicles and tourists who go and explore around Yamba.

Mr Edwards said they are not located a 'million miles out of town'.

"I appreciate that it is our choice to buy a property down a dirt road, but that does not excuse poor maintenance,” he said.

He said despite the residents' opinions that the road is dangerous, "The council still claims that it is a safe 60km/h.”

He discussed the increased traffic flow with council - they installed a 'No Through Road' sign to cut down the flow.

He said when council comes to maintain the road, in merely two to three weeks it's back to its original state.

Mr Edwards said there is a significant development happening along Carrs Drive and there is plenty of fill being applied to properties along Sullivans Rd at the moment.

"There is little or no consideration of where the water will flow. This will eventually impact Sullivans Rd more severely in times of heavy rain.

"I am no drainage expert, but I can only guess that as time rolls on, the status of this road will only get worse and worse as the drainage heads south,” he said.

A Clarence Valley Council spokesperson said Sullivans Rd is graded twice a year and there are no plans to upgrade because of the low traffic volumes.

The spokesperson said there are five or six residences but acknowledged there was growth in the area.