Road ahead looks fine for motels

FOR many people, the word "bypass" sends shivers down their spine. What will it do to business? Will the town survive? But for many industries, it could be a good thing.

Broker Greg James from Resort Brokers Australia said while the Pacific Highway bypass did scare lots of people, it didn't spell the end of the motel and hotel industry.

"A lot of towns like Kempsey and Ballina have experienced this. Occupancy sometimes dips, but then they come back two-fold stronger," he said.

According to an article published by Resort Brokers Australia, evaluations by the NSW Department of Transport, Roads and Maritime Services and interviews with residents of towns who have been bypassed, evidence suggests bypasses do not spell death for regional towns.

In South Grafton, there are two hotels on or close to the highway - the Hi-way Motel and the Bent St Motor Inn are up for sale, and the Hilldrop on the Gwydir Highway has been on the market for a while now.

But it's not the highway upgrade that is scaring the owners.

Mr James says they are moving on after a decade or more in the same hotel.

"Motels normally change owners every four to five years," he said.

"Moteliers will often upgrade or even downgrade motels.

"The Hilldrop has been on sale for quite a long time. He's been in the hotel since the late '80s and he's reached retirement age, that's why that one is for sale. The Hi-way, they have been there for 10 years."

Mr James said with the infrastructure projects in the Grafton area at the moment, there was a bright future ahead for motels in the area.

With the jail completion date set to coincide with the completion of the bypass, Mr James said the jail would create more business for the motels.

"Inmates' families will want to visit and they will be up for two nights, not one," he said.

"But as a whole, occupancy in the hotels in the whole town is pretty good at the moment."

According to Resort Brokers Australia's article on life after the bypass, the Ballina Travellers Lodge is used as a case study.

Operator Phillip Curnuck said while the lodge saw a 5 per cent downturn in the time after the Ballina bypass opened in 2011-12, they had since seen an increase in sales by 25 per cent.

But it's not just an increase in sales, according to the article, towns are becoming more pleasant to be in with fewer heavy vehicles passing through town.

It was estimated that 1500 trucks and 6500 cars were taken off Ballina's streets following the bypass opening.

While this may not be the case for Grafton, with the main connection to the west, the Gwydir Highway, coming through South Grafton and trucking companies calling the Clarence Valley home, there will still be less traffic coming through South Grafton.

In a study completed by Roads and Maritime Services, there was a decrease in noise levels in Ballina following the bypass, brining down noise levels by a minimum of -0.1 decibels and a maximum of -2.2 decibels, which were measured in Tintenbar, Cumbalum, Teven, West Ballina, Pimlico and Knockrow.