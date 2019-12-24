Road changes drive Centenary traffic east

THERE is growing concern a new 'shortcut' is becoming popular among GPS wielding motorists these holidays.

While the notorious 'shortcut' through Centenary drive in Clarenza may have been nullified with short term traffic changes, an increasing number of motorists are now using Four Mile Lane.

Local resident Paula Dudley said traffic flow along the road, which in sections is narrow and unsealed, had grown as the Centenary Drive changes came into effect, as it had done the last time they were trialled.

Ms Dudley said they had warned RMS about the possibility of traffic using Four Mile Lane if Centenary Dr was altered as the "roads ran parallel to each-other" and said it was not taken into account.

She had written letters to both Clarence Valley Council and RMS warning of the dangers and pleading with them to make changes like altering the speed limit.

"If the aim was to keep them on the highway then why not do the same for Four Mile Lane?" She said.

"It is not suited for high vehicle use."

So far there had been cars towing caravans and boats using the lane and " traffic travelling up to 100kph". Ms Dudley said already she had been stopped by a lost travellers who had left the Pacific Highway and found themselves on her street.

Responding to questions regarding the issue a Transport for NSW spokesperson said the changed traffic conditions were in place "for the safety of motorists and to assist with the slow of holiday travellers."

"These temporary changes are preventing through traffic on Centenary Drive and restricting turns into and out of Centenary Drive onto the Pacific Highway."

"Local residents are reminded the Pacific Highway upgrade, including the bypass of South Grafton, will open in 2020 and is expected to significantly reduce holiday traffic."

The problems caused by drivers cutting through Clarenza, encouraged by GPS mapping systems, has been well documented with Council and the RMS finding a solution by changing rules at the northern intersection.

The changes were first trialled in April and are again in place over the Christmas and New year period.