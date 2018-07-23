Menu
Elderly driver dies in hay truck crash

Emma Clarke
Andrew Korner
by and
23rd Jul 2018 11:31 AM | Updated: 6:04 PM
The prime mover was carrying hay when it rolled.
The prime mover was carrying hay when it rolled. 7 News Queensland/Twitter

UPDATE: A 68-year-old man has died after the truck he was driving crashed down an embankment near Boonah this morning.

Emergency services were called to Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson about 11.10am, where a large truck carrying a load of hay flipped onto its roof after crashing off the edge of a sharp bend in the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police from the Ipswich forensic crash unit are investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Road closed, driver trapped after hay truck rollover near Ipswich

EARLIER: There are reports the driver of a truck that has crashed near Boonah is trapped in the cabin.

The vehicle crashed down an embankment and overturned at Beaudesert-Boonah Rd, Coulson about 11.10am.

The truck was carrying a load of hay bales when it crashed.

Queensland Ambulance, firefighters and police are on scene.

Police expect the road to be closed until at least 3pm.

Traffic diversions are in place, with vehicles being sent via Old Beaudesert Rd.

Truck drivers are advised to seek an alternative route as this diversion may not be suitable for larger vehicles.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious truck rollover near Boonah.
Emergency services at the scene of a serious truck rollover near Boonah. 7 News Queensland/Twitter

 

 

EARLIER: Diversions are in place on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson, near Boonah following a serious truck rollover.

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions following the crash just before 11.10am.

Diversions are in place via Old Beaudesert Rd.

All emergency services are on scene.

