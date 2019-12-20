Road closed just as holiday makers get behind the wheel

Meanwhile, with the first unofficial day of holiday travel underway today, the Clarence Valley is bracing for the annual surge of traffic along the Pacific Highway.

HOLIDAY makers planning to beat the heat and visit Wooli today will be disappointed to learn that the only road in and out of the coastal town has been closed due to three fires.

A bushfire approximately two hectares is burning at Wants Lane, Glenugie and is currently being controlled, while a second fire along Wooli Rd, Wooli, which has burnt 20 hectares has since been brought under control.

However, a grass fire along Wooli Rd at Lloyds Rd, Pillar Valley has closed Wooli Rd according to Live Traffic NSW.

Emergency services are in attendance and are requesting motorists to avoid the area.

It is expected traffic congestion will start to form around Ulmarra and Woodburn until January 7, 2020.

