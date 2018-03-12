Road closure at Nymboida later this month

Clarence Valley Council will temporarily part of the Armidale Road near Nymboida on monday, March 26.

The roadworks will be on Armidale Road, 8km south of Nymboida, will be closed from 9am-1pm on Monday, March 26.

Clarence Valley Council civil services manager, Tim Jenkins, said the road needed to be closed so drainage infrastructure that crosses the road can be renewed as part of embankment stabilisation works currently being undertaken.

Council asks for motorists to be patient and apologises for any inconvenience.

For further updates on this temporary road closure, visit http://northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au