Road closure for Big River Way repairs

Roadworks will continue on the upgrade of Big River Way and surrounding lanes

The major access to Clarence Valley Regional Airport will be closed for periods of time throughout February as part of ongoing upgrades to the Big River Way.

Pavement works will be carried out by Transport for NSW on the southbound lane of the Big River Way at Glenugie directly adjacent to Six Mile Lane during a two-week period from Tuesday, February 16.

Six Mile Lane will be closed for periods of time to allow work to be carried out safely on the 2.6 kilometre section of road.

Detours and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists with access to Six Mile Lane available via Eight Mile Lane and Airport Road.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 February, and for a 48-hour period from 7am on Wednesday 24 to 7am on Friday 26 February, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Big River Way at Ulmarra to carry out maintenance work between Hoades and Commerfords lanes.

Meanwhile, Transport for NSW will carry out concrete stabilisation work at Ulmarra as part of maintenance work between Hoades and Commerfords lanes. This is to prepare the road for asphalt resurfacing later in the year and make it more durable.

Work will start on February 16 and will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and is expected to be completed by Friday, February 26, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the areas of work with a reduced speed limit and traffic control in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow extra travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.