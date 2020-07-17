Road closures coming as part of highway upgrade

An aerial view of the Pacific Highway upgrade being constructed from Wells Crossing to Glenugie

An aerial view of the Pacific Highway upgrade being constructed from Wells Crossing to Glenugie

RESIDENTS are being urged to sign up for SMS notifications of when road closures south of Grafton will be required for upgrade work to continue on the Wells Crossing to Glenugie section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

In the next three months, work on the project will require short-term closures of up to four hours at Parker Rd and Franklins Rd. Detours will be in place during the closures.

>>> SPECTACULAR VIEW: Watch new section of highway get laid in amazing video

At Parker Rd, southbound traffic on the highway will be detoured via the Kungala Rd U-turn bay, while Parker Rd traffic travelling towards Coffs Harbour will be diverted to the Franklins Rd U-turn bay. At Franklins Rd, northbound vehicles will be diverted along the Old Pacific Highway to Glenugie and turn right onto Big River Way to access the southbound Pacific Highway.

Motorists will be advised with variable message signs and registered residents will be contacted via SMS, 24 hours before the closures.

To be added to the SMS list for closure details, phone the project team on 1800 778 900 (press 2) to register your details.

Meanwhile Clarence Valley’s Councils upgrade of the Middle Creek bridge on Kungala Road continues.

>>> EARLIER: 80-year-old bridges to be replaced

The crossing has been closed as there is not enough room to provide a temporary crossing.

Bridge supports have now been lifted into position on site, and scour rock will be placed around the supports with prefabricated deck units to be lifted in.

The bridge is completely prefabricated leading to a quicker upgrade for the site, and work is expected to finish by October.