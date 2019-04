MARCH: The Maclean pipe band marching down River St as part of the Highland Gathering parade.

WITH Easter coming up this weekend, for Lower Clarence residents it means it is time for the Highland Gathering.

Clarence Valley Council said some Maclean roads will have temporary closures for Gathering events.

River St, between Union and Argyle St will be closed from 6-10pm on Friday.

River St,between Union and Stanley St will be closed from 7-10am on Saturday.

Local detours will be in place.