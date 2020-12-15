ROAD CLOSURES: Full list of Clarence roads impacted by flood
Here's a list of roads closed across the Clarence Valley as of 10am, Tuesday, December 15:
HIGHWAY CLOSURES
Summerland Way between Leeville Station Road and Clarence Way
Motorists travelling between Grafton and Casino can use Big River Way, Pacific Hwy and Bruxner Hwy as an alternative route. This is suitable for all vehicles and motorists are advised to allow around 60 minutes extra travel time.
FERRY SERVICE
Lawrence (Bluff Point) ferry is now out of service due to flood waters. Please use Ulmarra Ferry or Grafton Bridge as alternative routes.
ROADS IMPACTED BY FLOOD WATERS
Big River Way between Duncans Road and Tyson Street, South Grafton
Whiteman Creek Road, Whiteman Creek
Experiment Farm Road, Southgate
Tucabia Tyndale Road near Somervale Road, Tucabia
Tucabia/Tyndale Road near Bostock Road, Tucabia
Wooli Road, Sandy Crossing
Wooli Road at Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley
Lloyds Road, Sandy Crossing
Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing
Six Mile Lane, Clarenza
Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek, Chambigne
Rushforth Road Poley Bridge, Chambigne
Braunstone Road, Coutts Crossing
McPhersons Crossing, Levenstrath
Lower Kangaroo Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek
Sherwood Creek Road, Glenreagh
Old Tenterfield Road, Camira
Cangai Bridge Road, Cangai
Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge, Newton Boyd
Moderate Flood Warning for the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing
Issued at 8:50 am on Tuesday 15 December 2020
MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING EXPECTED AT GLENREAGH AND COUTTS CROSSING
The Orara river at Karangi peaked at 3.50 metres around midnight Tuesday. Floodwaters are now approaching Glenreagh which is expected to peak this afternoon. The flood peak is expected to reach Coutts Crossing on Wednesday afternoon.
Rainfall is forecast to ease today.
A Severe Weather Warning is current for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.
Orara River:
Minor flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing. Moderate flooding is expected at Glenreagh.
The Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge is expected to peak near 9.00 metres around 01:00 pm Tuesday with moderate flooding.
The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) is expected to peak near 7.00 metres around 02:00 pm Tuesday with moderate flooding.
The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is expected to peak near 8.00 metres Tuesday afternoon with minor flooding.