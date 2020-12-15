ROAD CLOSURES: Full list of Clarence roads impacted by flood

Here's a list of roads closed across the Clarence Valley as of 10am, Tuesday, December 15:

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

Summerland Way between Leeville Station Road and Clarence Way

Motorists travelling between Grafton and Casino can use Big River Way, Pacific Hwy and Bruxner Hwy as an alternative route. This is suitable for all vehicles and motorists are advised to allow around 60 minutes extra travel time.

FERRY SERVICE

Lawrence (Bluff Point) ferry is now out of service due to flood waters. Please use Ulmarra Ferry or Grafton Bridge as alternative routes.

ROADS IMPACTED BY FLOOD WATERS

Big River Way between Duncans Road and Tyson Street, South Grafton

Whiteman Creek Road, Whiteman Creek

Experiment Farm Road, Southgate

Tucabia Tyndale Road near Somervale Road, Tucabia

Tucabia/Tyndale Road near Bostock Road, Tucabia

Wooli Road, Sandy Crossing

Wooli Road at Firth Heinz Road, Pillar Valley

Lloyds Road, Sandy Crossing

Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing

Six Mile Lane, Clarenza

Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek, Chambigne

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge, Chambigne

Braunstone Road, Coutts Crossing

McPhersons Crossing, Levenstrath

Lower Kangaroo Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek

Sherwood Creek Road, Glenreagh

Old Tenterfield Road, Camira

Cangai Bridge Road, Cangai

Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge, Newton Boyd

Moderate Flood Warning for the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing

Issued at 8:50 am on Tuesday 15 December 2020

MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING EXPECTED AT GLENREAGH AND COUTTS CROSSING

The Orara river at Karangi peaked at 3.50 metres around midnight Tuesday. Floodwaters are now approaching Glenreagh which is expected to peak this afternoon. The flood peak is expected to reach Coutts Crossing on Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall is forecast to ease today.

A Severe Weather Warning is current for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

Orara River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Orara River at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing. Moderate flooding is expected at Glenreagh.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Automatic Gauge is expected to peak near 9.00 metres around 01:00 pm Tuesday with moderate flooding.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) is expected to peak near 7.00 metres around 02:00 pm Tuesday with moderate flooding.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is expected to peak near 8.00 metres Tuesday afternoon with minor flooding.