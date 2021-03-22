ROAD CLOSURES: Full list of impacted roads and routes

Find out which Clarence Valley roads have been impacted by floodwaters.

Roads across the Clarence Valley have been impacted by the wet weather conditions. Here is the latest update on our local roads:

CLOSED ROADS

Tucabia-Tyndale Road, Ulmarra - Water over road

Six Mile Lane, Glenugie - Water over road

Big River Way between South Grafton and Clarenza. Motorists are advised to avoid all non-essential travel.

Winegrove Road, Lilydale Bridge - Water over road

Cangai Bridge Road - Water over road

Hanging Rock Road - Water over road

Rushforth Road, Poley Bridge - Water over road

McPhersons Crossing - Water over McPhersons Bridge

Orara Way at School Lane - Water over road

Orara Way at Lanitza, south of Lanitza Shop - road damage

Orara Way, Bluff Bridge - Water over bridge

McPhillips Road, Halfway Creek - Washaways at the bridge

Shipmans Road - Pavement damage

Tallawudjah Creek Road

Armidale Road at Wards Gully and Hortons Creek - local traffic only under escort

DAMAGED OR IMPACTED ROADS

Big River Way, Glenugie, near Six Mile Lane. Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions may be in place at times.

Clarence Way, Fine Flower. Motorists advised to use caution.

Eight Mile Lane, Sandy Crossing - Water over road

Wooli Road, Pillar Valley - Water over road at various locations

Iluka Road, Iluka - Water over road at various locations

Mantons Road, Lawrence - Water over road

FERRY SERVICE

Ulmarra Ferry is currently out of service

Lawrence Ferry remains open for now

STATEWIDE:

In the state's north:

The Waterfall Way closure has been extended - Waterfall Way is now closed between Dorrigo Mountain and Bellingen

The Pacific Highway is now open to local traffic only between Cundletown and Glenthorne, but remains closed to all traffic between George Gibson Drive and Princes Street between Cundletown and Coopernook

Manning River Drive is closed over the Manning River Bridge Between Glenthorne and Taree

Oxley Highway is closed between Henry Street at Long Flat and Billabong Drive in Sancrox

Oxley Highway is closed between Walcha to Mount Seaview due to a landslide

Giinagay Way is closed between the Pacific Highway and Edgewater Drive between Macksville and Nambucca Heads

Failford Road is closed between the Pacific Highway and The Lakes Way in Failford

The Bucketts Way is closed due to a landslide between Saxbys Road and Roys Road at Krambah

Lismore Road/Bangalow Road is closed at Binna Burra between Bungalow and Lismore

Golden Highway is closed between Range Road and New England Highway through the Singleton Military Area

Main Road/Cessnock Road is closed between Avery Lane and Russell Street between Cliftleigh and Gillieston Heights

In the state's west:



The Cobb Highway is closed between Ivanhow and Wilcannia

Jenolan Caves Road is closed in both directions between Hartley to Jenolan.

In the state's south:

Illawarra Highway is closed between Mount Murray Rd and Yellow Rock Rd at Macquarie Pass

Illawarra Highway is closed between Tongarra Road and Croome Lane at Albion Park



