ROAD CLOSURES: Latest status update due to bushfires

PARTS of Summerland Way and the Gwydir Highway remain closed today due to bushfires.

Transport for NSW is carrying out emergency work on an 11km stretch of Summerland Way between Leeville and Whiporie to ensure the road is safe to reopen.

The road is closed at Mongogarie and Bungawalbin-Whiporie roads.

A 5km section of the Gwydir Highway also remains closed from east of Jackadgery to Eatonsville while back burning and tree clearing operations continue in the area.

Fire crews battle the blaze Frank Redward

The road is closed between Ramornie Station Road and Tindal Road. Motorists are advised to plan their journey and consider alternate routes.

Emergency work being carried out includes specialists examining trees along and nearby the road to assess and manage the risk of them falling, inspecting road infrastructure such as bridges, culverts and safety barriers, as well as clearing debris from the road.

The community is assured Transport for NSW is working as quickly as possible to restore both roads to a safe condition and motorists are thanked for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.