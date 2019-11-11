ROAD CLOSURES: List of closures around the state

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity.

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 9.21am: THE XPT service has been cancelled between Sydney and Kempsey due to bush fires.

A limited coach service will operate between Kempsey and Brisbane only.

Original story: A NUMBER of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires.

On the Northern Rivers, Tuntable Creek Rd and Tuntable Falls Rd are closed to all traffic except those evacuating.

Residents from Tuntable Fals Community are advised to travel west towards Nimbin.

People in Terania Ck should travel south to The Channon.

Be advised conditions are changing quickly and roads can close suddenly.

Transport NSW said the following road closures are in place around the state:

The Pacific Highway has reopened between Cundletown and Kew overnight following bushfires across NSW over the weekend.

The highway had been closed between Princess St in Cundletown and Ocean Dr at Kew.

The Bucketts Way remains closed between Burrell Creek and Purfleet.

Motorists should continue to delay all non-essential travel in bushfire-affected areas as a number of other roads also remain closed.

The Gwydir Highway remains closed between Bald Nob, east of Glen Innes, and Eatonsville, west of Grafton.

Motorists can use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way instead, however, these routes are not suitable for B-doubles.

The Oxley Highway remains closed between Walcha and Bago.

The New England Highway in Bolivia Hill is also closed due to a number of large trees needing to be removed in the single-lane section of the highway.

Other road closures still in place due to the bushfires include:

Failford/Rainbow Flat - The Lakes Way is closed between the Pacific Highway and Failford Road

Failford - Failford Road is open to local traffic only from Forster/Tuncurry to Nabiac

Wallabi Point - Saltwater Road is closed between Old Bar Road and Wallabi Point

Crowdy Head to Harrington - Crowdy Head Road is closed

Telegraph Point - Red Hill Road is closed from Rollands Plains Road

Deep Creek to west of Lower Creek - Kempsey Road is closed

Tingha to Guyra - Guyra Road is closed

Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing - Armidale Road is closed

Upper Fine Flower - Clarence Way is closed between Carnham Road and Baryugil

Buccarumbi to Bald Nob - Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road are closed between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Road) and the Gwydir Highway

East of Nimbin - Tuntable Falls Road and Tuntable Creek Road are closed

Motorists who need to travel in bushfire-affected areas should be prepared for conditions to change quickly, and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews.