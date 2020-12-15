ROAD CLOSURES: List of Coffs Coast roads impacted by flood

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward

A NUMBER of roads are closed as the rain continues to bucket down along the Coffs Coast and surrounding regions. Here is a list of flood affected roads as of 2pm, December 15.

People are reminded to exercise extreme caution, follow any signage, and do not attempt to drive through flood waters.

COFFS HARBOUR

- Ocean Parade

A section of Ocean Parade is closed at the train line and Coffs Creek bridge due to water on the road from high tides.

TOORMINA/SAWTELL

- Hulberts Road

WESTERN HINTERLAND

- Bucca Road at Edward Sharpe Bridge

- Bucca Road at Porters Flat

- Orara Way at Bluffs Bridge

- Central Bucca Road

- Coramba Road, Karangi

- Eastbank Road, Nana Glen

- Ferrets Road, Nana Glen

- Coldwater Creek Road, Nana Glen

- Brewers Road, Nana Glen

- Watkin Road

Watkin Rd is closed from Upper Orara Rd.

- South Island Loop Road at Boutwood Bridge, Upper Orara

- North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara

- Eastern Dorrigo Way, Lowanna

Eastern Dorrigo Way has several landslips, the road has been reduced to one lane in four locations. Traffic control is in place and drivers are urged to follow signs and exercise extreme caution.

- Dingo Creek Road, Upper Orara

Edward Sharpe Bridge at Nana Glen was impassable on Tuesday. The Orara River swelled, reaching the minor flood level at Glenreagh on Tuesday morning. By 10am on 15/12/20 it was at 8.91m and rising. Photo: Tim Jarrett

BELLINGEN SHIRE:

Below locations all closed due to flooding.

- Bridge Street at Lavenders Bridge

- Kalang Road at Moodys Bridge

- Sunny Corner Road

- Promised Land Road at Tallowood Point Bridge

- Bowraville Road at Spicketts Bridge

- North Bank Road at Slarkes Bridge

- Waterfall Way at Gordonville Cutting

- Gordonville Road

- Summersvilles Road at Rosewood Bridge

- Darkwood Road at Leans Bridge

- Darkwood Road at Hobarts Bridge

- Darkwood Road at Richardsons Bridge

- Waterfall Way closed in both directions between Short Cut Road at Raleigh and Maynards Plains Road at Dorrigo Mountain

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen under water on Tuesday morning. Photo: Frank Redward

NAMBUCCA VALLEY:

Below locations all closed due to flooding.

- Shelley Beach Road

- Wirrimbi Road at Cassidys Bridge

- Sullivans Road at Sullivans Bridge, Valla

- Valla Road near Newee Creek Road intersection

- Irvine Road at Tewinga Lane/Rodeo Drive intersection