Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

SHE was one of the most influential figures in our city's recent history, and a notice of motion before this month's Clarence Valley Council meeting will seek to honour her permanently.

A notice of motion by Cr Richie Williamson asks council to seek support to name a portion of unnamed road leading into Grafton after the first female Mayor of Grafton City Council and the first Deputy Mayor of Clarence Valley Council the "Shirley Adams Way".

>>> RELATED: Vale Shirley Adams OAM

The proposal would gazette the section of road on the Summerland Way from the roundabout on Big River Way, South Grafton to the traffic lights at the Clarence Street intersection.

The report states that Mrs Adams' family had written to Cr Williamson seeking his and councils support to name the section of road after the former mayor.

A map of the road that is proposed to be called the Shirley Adams Way in a notice of motion before council.

" I've been informed by Transport of NSW that this section of the Summerland Way remains "unnamed" at the time of writing," the motion said.

The report states that no formal discussions had taken place with Transport for NSW on the issue, the motion asks council to place the proposed name on public exhibition for a period of 28 days and seek approval from Transport for NSW and the Geographic Names Board for this name.

The Geographical Names Board Policy states that deceased persons are suitable for naming purposes if they have had two or more terms of office on the governing council and twenty or more years' association with a local community group or service club.

Cr Williamson noted in the report that Transport for NSW is undertaking community consultation regarding the naming of the new bridge, and this proposal does not seek to name the new bridge nor make a submission to that process.

Mrs Adams served on Grafton City Council from 1974 to 1987 and 1996 to 2004. She was the last mayor of the City of Grafton before the council was amalgamated and when the Clarence Valley was formed, Shirley was the first deputy mayor of Clarence Valley Council, elected in 2005.

She was also involved in myriad local organisations throughout the town, including the NSW Girl Guides, the Hospital Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, and the Jacaranda Festival of which Mrs Adams was Jacaranda Queen in 1952, Festival President 1976 - 1977, Guest of Honour 2008 and life member. She was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 1989.

In an unofficial Daily Examiner poll for names for the new bridge, Mrs Adams name was one heavily supported by readers.

Mrs Adams passed away on June 30 this year, which was acknowledged by the mayor at the July council meeting.

The notice of motion will be considered by councillors at their monthly meeting this Tuesday.