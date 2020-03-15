Menu
Crime

Road rage ends in servo blue

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Mar 2020 10:48 AM
A road rage incident in which one driver rammed another has ended in blows in a servo in Berrimah.

A 35-year-old man is accused of crashing his 4WD into a silver ute on the Stuart Hwy at 4pm yesterday.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the ute had four people inside including a 14-year-old girl.

The parties were known to each other.

The two vehicles then stopped at a petrol station in Berrimah where a further confrontation between the car's occupants occurred.

Senior Sergeant Tennosaar said the man was arrested at the scene and was later charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endanger serious harm, damage to property, and drive manner dangerous.

"A 36-year-old man received a head injury during the incident," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Police on 131444.

