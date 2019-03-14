Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Moment woman kicks man in sickening road rage attack

by Lea Emery
14th Mar 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WOMAN kicked a man repeatedly after her partner had knocked him to the ground and punched him more than 20 times in a horrific road rage attack.

Melissa Susan Hargreaves was sentenced yesterday to 12 months prison with immediate parole for her part in the shocking attack which involved three people setting upon a driver in Nerang.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sickening footage of the attack in September last year was played to the court and showed Shane Gregory Armstrong pulling the driver from his vehicle and punching him repeatedly.

 


While the driver was on the ground Hargreaves begins to kick the man.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse said: "You were kicking that man to the head and there were a number of kicks.

"The first thought I had when I saw that was what would a woman want to do that for?

"Women don't do that."

Hargreaves' lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said the woman had been surrounded by violence her entire life.

Armstrong was sentenced last month to 12 months prison with immediate parole.

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast road rage attack traffic

Top Stories

    JOE'S HONOUR: Life member recognised for years of service

    premium_icon JOE'S HONOUR: Life member recognised for years of service

    Rugby League FORMER Ghosts president and committee man recognised by Country Rugby League for giving decades to the game.

    10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    premium_icon 10 useful tips for Clarence Valley job hunters

    Careers Can't get a job? Here's how to stand out from the pack

    Which road is our worst? The results are in

    premium_icon Which road is our worst? The results are in

    News NRMA survey shows where the poor roads are according to drivers

    DEX Instagram hits 1000 followers

    premium_icon DEX Instagram hits 1000 followers

    News 'Our aim has been to connect with readers'