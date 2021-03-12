Road repairs delayed after act of vandalism

A grader was damaged by vandals while working in the area of Tullymorgan and Jackybulbin roads.

A grader was damaged by vandals while working in the area of Tullymorgan and Jackybulbin roads.

Smashed windows, stolen fuel and a hydraulic tank filled with rain water; this is just some of the damage done to a grader working on road maintenance after a recent vandalism attack over the weekend.

A Clarence Valley Council road crew had been working in the Tullymorgan and Jackybulbin area recently with a grader to repair roads when over the weekend the machine was extensively damaged by vandals.

In a statement, council revealed the machine had its windows smashed and fuel stolen, with a toolbox and tool also taken in the attack. Ripper tyres were also stolen, and a cap off the grader’s hydraulic tank was removed, with the tank filled with rain water.

“It becomes very challenging for us to satisfy the needs of our community when we are burdened with the unnecessary costs and delays caused by the vandalism of our machinery,” the statement said.

“Anyone who sees vandalism like this taking place please call the police straight away.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.