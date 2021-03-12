Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A grader was damaged by vandals while working in the area of Tullymorgan and Jackybulbin roads.
A grader was damaged by vandals while working in the area of Tullymorgan and Jackybulbin roads.
Council News

Road repairs delayed after act of vandalism

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
12th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Smashed windows, stolen fuel and a hydraulic tank filled with rain water; this is just some of the damage done to a grader working on road maintenance after a recent vandalism attack over the weekend.

A Clarence Valley Council road crew had been working in the Tullymorgan and Jackybulbin area recently with a grader to repair roads when over the weekend the machine was extensively damaged by vandals.

In a statement, council revealed the machine had its windows smashed and fuel stolen, with a toolbox and tool also taken in the attack. Ripper tyres were also stolen, and a cap off the grader’s hydraulic tank was removed, with the tank filled with rain water.

“It becomes very challenging for us to satisfy the needs of our community when we are burdened with the unnecessary costs and delays caused by the vandalism of our machinery,” the statement said.

“Anyone who sees vandalism like this taking place please call the police straight away.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

clarence valley council vandalism
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    When you can get your $100

    When you can get your $100
    • 12th Mar 2021 12:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

        My First Year In preparation for the big day, we’re asking our kindy kids what they think of school, and their plans for the future in an ongoing series. Today, we asked Iluka...

        Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        COVID app glitch affected check-ins

        COVID app glitch affected check-ins

        Health Service NSW experienced outages including COVID-safe check-ins at venues

        IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 4 people in Maclean court today

        Crime Here's a list of 4 people appearing in Maclean court today