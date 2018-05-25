ROAD RULES: When did the zipper rule unravel?

THIS Dash Cam footage of a near-miss on the northbound approach to Grafton Bridge served up a mixed response when it was first shared on social media last week.

We shared it to highlight the 'zipper rule' along Bent St, South Grafton in the morning peak hour traffic, and an example of a clear breach of said rule which would have caused an accident if not for the swift reactions of the driver who provided the footage.

It showed a red car cut in front of the commuter and it was clear from the video she had to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision - no doubt causing a few heart flutters.

Grafton Bridge near miss: A commuter had a close call during peak hour traffic on her way to work this morning when a car on her left suddenly merged in front of her, almost clipping the front of her car.

Reader poll Who is in the wrong? Red car

Dash Cam car Vote View Results

Putting aside my own local knowledge of this particular stretch, her genuine shock when the red car started merging before it had created any sort of gap in front of her was evidence enough that it was not a usual course of action.

It was also evident there was another car already in position to merge between the commuter and the car in front of her. The red car was therefore violating the unspoken rule of the zipper - no questions asked.

For the time I've lived here, the zipper has been the accepted rule of thumb, from my own thousands of experiences and from previous social media debate-raising articles we've run in the past. If it's changed, I'm not aware of it.

Yet somehow this time when we shared the story to Facebook people en masse eagerly jumped to the defence of the red car, suggested they did have sufficient space to merge, and instead blamed the dashcam driver for not giving way.

Many chose to take the unsympathetic view. Quite ironically, the song Cry Me A River is audible from the car stereo.

Candice McMahon: "I do believe in this instance that you have to give way to the car that's in front, which is clearly the red car. Yes, the zipper rule is nice manners, but the road rules outweigh manners in a court of law."

Tanya Kelly: "Zipper rule is not law but it is courtesy. But I see two cars merge in the same spot regularly... what's the big deal? One more car in front of you as you cross the bridge won't hurt."

Kellie Benn: "I don't see anything wrong with the red car merging when it did. Just slow down and let people merge, I'd rather let someone in front than damage my vehicle." Nathan Cave: "The red car was in front and the dash cam car had to back off. It's basic Grafton bridge etiquette."

Matt Katon: "She was at the merge what did she expect? The rule is to give way to the car in front, the red car did nothing wrong."

KNOW THE RULES: There are two types of merging techniques. Roads and Maritime Services

PREVIOUS STORY: Merging patience needed on Grafton bridge

Having driven this bridge thousands of times, the one by one, alternate zipper IS the rule of thumb - I challenge all those who suggested otherwise to jump the queue at their own peril. People like myself would give you the what for. It's ridiculous that people have disagreed with this en masse.

It reminds me how negative people can be - their first instinct is to disagree.

In the defence of those who claimed the red car did nothing wrong, the Dash Cam footage does not show the driver's behaviour prior to the incident. Perhaps we should've shared more footage prior to the incident. The commuter who shared the video was ambling along consistent with the speed of the peak hour crawl and there was a standard gap between her car and the car in front.

Should she really have expected what happened next?

Fortunately Michelle Cowan volunteered, as the driver in front who witnessed the incident in her rear-view mirror, to set the record straight.

Michelle Cowan: "Actually, I was right there and the people in the car with the dash cam have every reason to complain. The red car came speeding up and literally went straight over almost into the dash cam car. I watched this happen in my rear view mirror. It was NOT about being one car length ahead, it was about the fact that the person driving the red car actually frightened the dash cam car.

"Come on peoples. I guarantee this would make all of you upset. Just keep on keeping on. One car, next one, next one. Really, we have to deal with this for at least another two years. Let's just do it right and be patient with each other."

Never mind the factual evidence; people just love to disagree.