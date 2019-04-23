Road seal date closer

LONG TIME COING: McIntyres Lane residents at Gulmarrad (pictured demonstrating in 2010) will finally hear some good news about resurfacing their road.

AFTER more than a decade of uncertainty, residents on McIntyres Lane are now tantalisingly close to seeing sections of the road sealed.

Councillors will today vote on proceeding with sealing the 1km section of McIntyres Lane from the new Pacific Highway alignment to the sealed section near Sheehans Lane, albeit with caveats.

After discussion over the true cost of the project during last week's Corporate, Governance & Works Committee, it was decided council staff prepare a more detailed costing before council's June meeting.

General manager Ashley Lindsey told the committee the preliminary estimate for the eastern section of the road was $705,000 based on an initial concept design and the officers report cautioned that a full design and costing was yet to be undertaken.

Local resident and frequent user of the lane, Jacqueline Franklin, said the road was a nightmare and couldn't see why it had not been done sooner. "There are so many trucks that use the road to get to the industrial area in Townsend and they degrade the road,” she said.

"It is a good short cut so people will continue to use it, even GPS devices direct you down it if you are heading down the highway.”

"There has been so much development over the years too, the demand warrants it.

The motion before council today would mean that subject to the full costings being made available at the June meeting, the project would be included in the 2019/20 budget.

The council report also noted that the sealing of the road had been an issue for a long time, with former Maclean Shire Council commissioning a report into it as far back as 2003.

Cr Karen Toms said she knew there was a reluctance to seal this road, as it was nine years when she first put a motion forward to seal it.

"I am not going to give up on this road and I am not giving up on the community who live out there,” she said.

In 2009 residents fought against closure of the road, saying it would have had a "devastating” effect by decreasing emergency services response times and forcing cane industry machinery on to the Pacific Highway.