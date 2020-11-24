Menu
Road surface testing to take place today

Jarrard Potter
24th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Big River Way between Tyndale and Glenugie to carry out road surface testing.

Work to test the texture of the road surface is being carried out at a number of locations as part of ongoing safety improvement work on Big River Way.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm over three days from Tuesday November 24, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the safety of workers and motorists with traffic control and a reduced speed limit in place, which may affect travel times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

