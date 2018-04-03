ROAD TO RAMORNIE: Hotel Drive in 'best shape in two years'

Six-year-old gelding Hotel Drive who makes his return to the track at Grafton on Tuesday, 3rd of April, 2018.

Six-year-old gelding Hotel Drive who makes his return to the track at Grafton on Tuesday, 3rd of April, 2018. Bill North

OPEN HCP: Hotel Drive will aim to win first up for the first time since his debut when he returns to the Grafton track for the Grafton Hire Handicap (1206m) at 4.40pm today.

Connections rate the six-year-old gelding in his best shape in two years following a highly impressive 1000m trial at Grafton on March 11.

Hotel Drive's personal best time of 57.46 seconds suggests he'll be up for the challenge in just his second start against open company.

"That's a scintillating time for a trial,” trainer Scott Henley said.

"A PB for him, never run that time, never done it that easy, never pulled up that good.

"I think it's the best we've had him in two years.”

A nagging pectoral muscle injury has plagued Hotel Drive during that time. But Henley insists his charge is finally 100 per cent fit.

"Every time we think we've got him right until you put the pressure on, he stretches out and it turns out he's not right.

"We had him about 85 per cent in the lead up to the Country Championship Qualifier last year.

"No sign of it this time. Looks like it's settled down, and he's in perfect working order.”

Last week, Henley was tossing up between a Saturday start at Port Macquarie or today's meet at Grafton. He opted for the home circuit and remains quietly confident.

"Here he has drawn barrier seven, carrying 54 kilos, and on his home track. He's a different horse around here,” Henley explained.

Jackson Murphy, who rode Hotel Drive in three of his previous four starts in a winless campaign, is booked for today's ride. The apprentice jockey brings some form into the race after riding Shoreline to victory in the Perfect Italiano Class 5 Handicap at Gold Coast on Saturday for another Grafton trainer, Andrew Parramore.

While that was also over 1200m, Murphy can expect contrasting conditions at Clarence River Jockey Club to the heavy nine which greeted him at the Gold Coast track. Grafton racecourse was rated a soft five on race day eve - and don't expect Hotel Drive to race on anything less.

A win today will go a long way to Henley achieving his ultimate dream for Hotel Drive this campaign - a start in the $160,000 Listed Ramornie Handicap (1200m) during the July Carnival at Grafton on July 11.

"If his rating's up, he's going to the Ramornie,” Henley said.

"Got to win a couple along the way to earn his start.

"We get his first one out of the way on Tuesday and it'll be either party time or drown our sorrows.”