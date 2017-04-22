24°
ROAD TO RUIN: Shannondale Estate Rd residents have had it

Jarrard Potter
| 22nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM

IMAGINE having to use a road to get home so full of potholes and craters that it writes off brand new 4WDs and gets worse after every significant rainfall.

For the residents who live along the roughly 3km stretch of Shannondale Estate Rd, this is their reality.

The road has always been bad according to resident Tania Lloyd, but since the heavy rainfall last month, it's been almost impossible to drive on.

ROAD TO RUIN: Judy Lockhart and Tania Lloyd inspect the damage on Shannondale Estate Rd.
ROAD TO RUIN: Judy Lockhart and Tania Lloyd inspect the damage on Shannondale Estate Rd. Jarrard Potter

The situation has become so dire that residents have resorted to picking up their shovels and doing what they can to make the road possible to drive on.

"I'm not quite sure what we're going to do about it, but we've definitely got to do something," Ms Lloyd said.

"There's elderly cancer patients here, another lady under community health, we have up to 12 children out here and we just don't feel secure in emergencies.

"The damage to our vehicles is becoming unbearable and is putting financial strain on people, other people have been unable to get to work to make a living, they're knocking back shifts.

"Some elderly people are left stranded without a car because they got that badly damaged with the way the road was, so we're just begging for help really."

Clarence Valley Council acting works and civil director, Peter Birch, said Shannondale Estate Road was not designated as a public road and not a council asset.

"Access to properties in that area is primarily via a right of carriageway and that does not belong to council," he said.

"We can't just go into areas that are not our responsibility and undertake works.

"Residents have previously been told they need to do two things if they want to have council perform maintenance on the access.

"Following a council resolution in 2006 they were advised they would need to bring the access to an acceptable standard and undertake the process to convert what is now a right of carriageway to a public road.

"Council has agreed that if those two things are met we can put it on our maintenance register."  

