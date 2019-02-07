Road trip no barrier for Hussler

BM58 HCP: After a trip up and down the highway, trainer Todd Fletcher said his four-year-old gelding Midweek Hussler was in good shape to tackle his home track.

Returning from a 10th place finish stepping up in class in a highway handicap two weeks ago at Rosehill, Midweek Hussler will return to Grafton today to take on the Chinese New Year Benchmark 58 Handicap (1410m).

After placing second at Coffs Harbour on December 13, Fletcher said an injury had put a spanner in the works for the horse.

"He had some superficial injury after the race and his leg swelled up, and it put (him) back a week and a half, and put us on the back foot,” he said.

The horse travelled to Rosehill to contest a $75,000 highway handicap, and Fletcher said as well as the step up in class, the horse ran keenly early on in the race, and faded to tenth.

"He likes to get back, but at Rosehill he was a bit fresh and got into a fairly forward position,” he said.

"He coped with the trip there and back really well, and coming back I'm happy with him going to the races.”

Midweek Hussler will tackle the race over 1410m with jockey Anthony Allen on board from an awkward barrier eight.

"Anthony's had a bit of success with us. I think he's only had a handful of rides and he's won two, and he's in pretty good form,” Fletcher said.

"He's drawn well, and hope he can keep that earlier form going.

"He's in pretty good shape I think.”