Police are urging motorists to drive safe this Christmas.
News

Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

Jarrard Potter
25th Dec 2020 1:47 PM
Police are urging drivers to celebrate the festive season safely and to take care travelling on NSW roads as the Christmas and New Year traffic operation commences.

The statewide road-safety operation started at midnight yesterday and concludes at 11.59pm on Sunday 3 January 2021.

Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb, said NSW Police officers will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the Four Ds of drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.

Assistant Commissioner Webb said sadly the holiday operation has started with one life already lost on our roads.

“We hope to see drivers taking care while visiting loved ones during the festive season, as police continue to patrol all roads throughout the operation,” Assistant Commissioner Webb said.

christmas traffic double-demerit points nsw police force
Grafton Daily Examiner

