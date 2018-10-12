Road works you need to know about

Noosa Council is getting on with its capital works program

South Grafton

WORK will be carried out between the intersection with the Gwydir Highway and about 400 metres north of Spring Street, near the northern boundary of Bunnings.

The work is in preparation for the future intersection and roundabout that will be built on this section of the current Pacific Highway as part of the new Grafton bridge project, which is due to open to traffic by the end of 2019.

To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Grafton Bridge

WORK will be undertaken between 7pm and 6am over five nights from Sunday, October 14, weather permitting.

It will involve general cleaning and repairing of the road surface at various locations along the bridge deck, using specialised equipment.

There will be some noise and vibrations associated with the work, but every effort will be made to minimise the impact on residents and businesses. The noisiest work will be carried out in the earlier part of each evening.

Clarence Street will be closed to motorists turning left onto the bridge to travel south during the work.

Ulmarra

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the work, which will involve patching sections of a four kilometre stretch of the highway.

The work will start about 2.5km north of Old Post Lane and will finish about 350 metres south of the Grafton Street intersection.

To minimise impact to motorists, the work will be carried out at night between 7pm and 5am starting on Monday, October 15 and will take five nights to complete, weather permitting.

*Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.