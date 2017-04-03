Latest road closure info as floodwater subsides

Rogan bridge from the Whiteman side at 5pm on Saturday, 1st April, 2016.

ALL flooded rivers in the Clarence Valley have now peaked and are falling, according to the NSW State Emergency Services.

Clarence Nambucca SES controller Caroline Ortel said the Clarence River peaked on Saturday and the Orara was due to peak on Sunday afternoon.

The falling floodwaters gradually allowed more roads to reopen over the weekend, with most of the 175 people isolated on Friday able to leave their properties by Sunday.

Ms Ortel said most roads should be open by today, although it is expected some roads blocked. (See list below)

"While some roads are closed most people will be able to find a way out, even if they have to take a different route to normal," Ms Ortel said.

"People still need to be careful, but most roads should be open by Monday."

She said the Bluff Bridge on the Orara Way would remain closed until it undergoes a full inspection from Clarence Valley Council engineers.

"The water has gone down, but there is debris across the bridge," she said.

"Engineers will need to have a look at it before it can reopen."

Ms Ortel said local SES units were called out 140 times during the latest flood emergency.

"Once the flood danger subsided we started to get call outs for high wind damage, mainly along the coast," she said.

Once it became apparent the Clarence Valley had escaped the worst of Cyclone Debbie, most visiting SES units were sent to help in Lismore.

Latest Clarence Valley road closure information

Closed

1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)

Road closed water over road

2. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)

Road closed water over road

3. Braunstone Road

Water over road

4. Browns Lane, Coaldale (Closed)

Road is closed due to Bridge wash out

5. Cangai Road - White Bridge (Closed)

White Bridge on the Cangai Road is closed.

6. Clarence Way Fine Flower (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

7. Coaldale Road at Chevalleys Bridge (Closed)

Road closed water over bridge

8. Coombadjha Road (Closed)

The road is need of repair following the last rain event.

9. Geregarrow Road (Closed)

Road closed water over road

10. Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge (Closed)

Road closed water over road

11. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over road

12. McPhersons Crossing Road (Closed)

Road closed water over bridge

13. Old Glen Innes Road - Buccarumbi Bridge (Closed)

Old Glen Innes Road at Conroys Road Water over the road

14. Prince St - Grafton (Closed)

Prince Street, Grafton between the levee and the river Closed

The Clarence River had risen to above 1.7m at Prince St, Grafton at 3pm on Friday, 31st March, 2016. The BOM has issued a minor flood warning (2.10m). Bill North

15. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Road closed water over bridge

16. Stockyard Creek Road (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

17. Summerland Way (Closed)

Closed between Grafton and Casino. Water over the road at Leeville

18. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Closed)

Water over road

19. Tyson Street, South Grafton (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

20. Whiteman Creek Road (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

21. Winegrove Road Lilydale Bridge (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

Caution

1. Goodwood Island Rd (Caution)

Road width reduced to one lane near Whitby Ln Boat Ramp due to riverbank slip. Use caution, obey traffic control signage.

2. Lawrence - Maclean Rd (Caution)

Road reduced to One Lane due to Riverbank slip. 60kph Speed Zone installed, Give Way for alternating traffic. Please use caution and obey traffic control signage.

3. Orara Way - various locations (Caution)

Water over the road at various locations between Lanitza and Braunstone - caution advised.

4. Yamba Road, Yamba (Caution)

Yamba Road at Romiaka Channel Bridge, Roadworks in Progress, till October 2017. Please drive to conditions, follow traffic control signage.

Open

1. Iluka Road at Esk River (Closed) Iluka Road Closed at Esk River due to water over road.

* Collated from the latest information available from the NSW SES