ROADS CLOSED: Sun’s out, but dozens of roads remain closed
Here’s a list of roads closed across the Northern Rivers as of noon, Friday December 18.
For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au
The following roads are still closed because of flooding or other maintenance issues. These include:
BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL:
Tickles Road
Upper Wilsons Creek Road
KYOGLE COUNCIL:
Dyraaba Road
Lockharts Bridge
Ferndale Road
Iron Pot Creek Road
Montgomerys Bridge
Old Cob O Corn
Causeway
Old Tweed Road (Closed)
LISMORE CITY COUNCIL:
Coraki Road, Ruthven
Debris on road. Crews to clean up and heaving patching today. Should be open by this afternoon.
Flood Reserve Road, Ruthven
Hensley Carpark.
Kellas Street, between Unnamed Road into Parkwalk Drive and the entrance to the University, Lismore. Closed due to major roadslip.
Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek
Moffits Road, McMullan Bridge, Nimbin
Rowing Club Car Park (paid area)
Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon
Wyrallah Road (RR742). Wyrallah Road, Near East Lismore Treatment Works
Crews cleaning up mud - should be open by lunchtime.
RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL:
Bora Codrington Road
Broadheads Road
Bungawalbin Whiporie Road
Casino Coraki Road
Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki
Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki
Elliots Road (Closed)
Summerland Way (4.0km of Bungawalbyn Whipoire Rd) - Indefinitely
Holsteads Drive
Marks Lane Leeville
Mongogarie Road
Moonem New Italy Road
Mount Marsh Road
Old Tenterfield Road
Queensland Road Casino
Woodburn Coraki Road
TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL:
Eviron Road
Letitia Road
North Arm Road
Numinbah Road
Piggabeen Road - Cobaki Village
Round Mountain Road
Rowlands Creek (
Upper Crystal Creek Road
Urliup Road
Wooyung Road
Never drive, walk or ride through a flooded road.
If you are trapped by flash floodwater in a vehicle, you need to decide on the safest action for yourself in that situation.
This could be to remain in the vehicle, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground or to climb on top of the vehicle.
No one action is a guarantee that you will survive. Call ‘000’ (triple zero). This is a life-threatening situation.