26°
News

Roads damaged by ex-TC Debbie to be repaired

12th Apr 2017 7:15 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ADDITIONAL Roads and Maritime Services crews will be out in force in coming weeks to repair roads damaged after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said after widespread damage to roads in Northern NSW, motorists are being reminded to drive with care and be patient as crews work to have roads ready for the peak holiday period.

"While the worst of the heavy rain and flooding has passed, the condition of some roads in northern NSW is still not ideal," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime crews are working around the clock to repair roads as quickly as possible and reduce the impact to commuters.

"Other than emergency repairs, road work on Highways and State Roads in the region will be stopped over the Easter holiday period to help reduce the impact on travel time for holiday makers.

"Roads and Maritime understand this is a difficult time with school holiday traffic and repairs but motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

"Motorists are also reminded of the Easter long weekend double demerits campaign, effective from 13 to 17 April, and the Anzac Public Holiday period from 21 to 25 April, with extra police in the area.

"Thousands of holiday makers are expected to travel on NSW roads this Easter, particularly on the Pacific Highway.

"Repairs completed immediately during and after the severe weather event were temporary to enable a rapid response and continued safety for motorists.

"From Sunday night, Roads and Maritime will carry out more substantial work on the Pacific Highway.

"Delays may be experienced as crews work day and night to repair damaged sections of road.

"Roads and Maritime is also working with Bluesfest organisers to finalise arrangements for the Easter long weekend event, with motorists advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time in the Byron Bay area.

"Maps have also been developed for the Easter long weekend period identifying rest areas, driver reviver locations, traffic pinch points and road projects under construction on the Pacific Highway to help motorists plan their journeys."

To view maps and for more information about work in the region www.rms.nsw.gov.au/northern.

For further information about traffic conditions phone 132 701 or to visit livetraffic.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cyclone debbie northern rivers natural disaster northern rivers roads

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal climbs past $181k mark

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal climbs past $181k mark

NORTHERN Rivers-raised cricketer Adam Gilchrist has shown his support for the Lismore Flood Appeal.

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

It's time to bring out the winter woollies

CHILLY FORECAST: Next week is due to be cold.

Winter is coming

Occupants lucky to avoid injury in multi-vehicle crash

Generic police. Police lights.

"Motorists should pay particular attention on that stretch of road."

Local Partners

Roads damaged by ex-TC Debbie to be repaired

ADDITIONAL Roads and Maritime Services crews will be out in force in coming weeks to repair roads damaged after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Better get a bigger shed: flood donations pouring in

The South Lismore volunteer hub at the train station building after the flood.

More room needed due to overwhelming generosity of communities

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Easter egg hunt on Good Friday for the kids

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello is holding an Easter egg hunt for kids in multiple places in the Clarence Valley.

Easter Bunny to visit the Clarence Valley

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

OPINION: Valley a hotbed for music talent

THE Clarence is punching above its weight when it comes to young and original musicians, many marking their mark well beyond the boundaries of the Valley.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Hills of Eatonsville resonate with the sounds of Canada

Canadian trio The East Pointers had the crowd up and dancing the boards of the Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

Colourful trio brings historic hall to life

Grafton at first sight: Reality TV star takes the mic

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm on Sunday March 26* Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton pictured during their vow renewal ceremony on Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Infamous Married At First Sight groom calling the shots trackside

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

Historic Grafton riverfront cottage - Circa 1883

137 Victoria Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $539,000

Centrally located at the end of Victoria Street in a lovely quiet and peaceful riverbank setting where you have the convenience of an easy walk to the city centre.

Four blocks in Bluegum Way

1, 2, 3 & Blue Gum Way, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $47,500 each...

A terrific opportunity presents itself here to secure a vacant allotment of land in Bluegum Way, South Grafton. The four blocks available are; 1 Bluegum Way...

Rock Solid Investment

1/22 Waratah Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Whether it's a low maintenance investment property or you are looking to downsize and enjoy a more relaxed and easy lifestyle, your search ends here. This solid...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

First Home Buyers, Investors and Renovators This Is It

18 Loxton Ave, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Quiet cul-de-sac locations are so sought after in our market today, that when a property comes for sale in them, they don't last long! Occupying approximately...

Relocating Owner Says Sell Now

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $447,500

Beautifully presented and in a prime location neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three year...

They built them solid and they built them to last

6 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 3 $425,000

This Maclean family home in the quite Cul de sac of Ayr Street was constructed by a local builder in the day when the supply of good sound hardwood was plentiful. ...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Your Privacy Assured

4 Boundary Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $549,000

Located at the end of a quiet no through road with only one adjoining neighbor and natural bush-land on the other side. The larger than average block is 6,798m2 in...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!