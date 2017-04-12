Roads damaged by ex-TC Debbie to be repaired

ADDITIONAL Roads and Maritime Services crews will be out in force in coming weeks to repair roads damaged after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said after widespread damage to roads in Northern NSW, motorists are being reminded to drive with care and be patient as crews work to have roads ready for the peak holiday period.

"While the worst of the heavy rain and flooding has passed, the condition of some roads in northern NSW is still not ideal," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime crews are working around the clock to repair roads as quickly as possible and reduce the impact to commuters.

"Other than emergency repairs, road work on Highways and State Roads in the region will be stopped over the Easter holiday period to help reduce the impact on travel time for holiday makers.

"Roads and Maritime understand this is a difficult time with school holiday traffic and repairs but motorists are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

"Motorists are also reminded of the Easter long weekend double demerits campaign, effective from 13 to 17 April, and the Anzac Public Holiday period from 21 to 25 April, with extra police in the area.

"Thousands of holiday makers are expected to travel on NSW roads this Easter, particularly on the Pacific Highway.

"Repairs completed immediately during and after the severe weather event were temporary to enable a rapid response and continued safety for motorists.

"From Sunday night, Roads and Maritime will carry out more substantial work on the Pacific Highway.

"Delays may be experienced as crews work day and night to repair damaged sections of road.

"Roads and Maritime is also working with Bluesfest organisers to finalise arrangements for the Easter long weekend event, with motorists advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time in the Byron Bay area.

"Maps have also been developed for the Easter long weekend period identifying rest areas, driver reviver locations, traffic pinch points and road projects under construction on the Pacific Highway to help motorists plan their journeys."

To view maps and for more information about work in the region www.rms.nsw.gov.au/northern.

For further information about traffic conditions phone 132 701 or to visit livetraffic.com.