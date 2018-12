A photo from a contributor of the Ulmarra Ferry in action.

AS WATER flows down the Clarence River, ferry services are being impacted.

The Ulmarra Ferry is out of action today due to flood water. It's not known when it will be back in service.

Rogans Bridge is also now under water following the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas inundation on Sunday.

At this point, the Bluff Point Ferry at Lawrence is still operational.

