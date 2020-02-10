Roads still cut as tide gets Clarence to flood warning

Rogans Bridge was closed on Monday due to rising flood water levels.

Rogans Bridge was closed on Monday due to rising flood water levels.

RECENT rainfall has triggered the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a minor flood warning for the Clarence River.

Recent rainfall has caused river level rises upstream of Grafton with Lilydale peaking at 7.02 metres. Runoff from upstream combined with high tide may cause minor flooding at Grafton from Monday afternoon onwards.

The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) is expected to reach the minor flood level (2.10m) this afternoon.

The rising levels of the Prince St river gauge, peaking at minor flood level.



Water has been lapping around the base of the sailing club this morning, with the Clarence River steadily rising since midday Friday.

Across the Clarence Valley, many outlying roads were cut-off, with some extensively damaged.

At Six Mile Lane, sections of the road had lifted away from the surface making the road impassable.

On Rushforth Road towards Copmanhurst, Poley Bridge remained blocked as road sections were damaged, while Rogans bridge was covered by water for some of the day.

The road to Wooli was cut by floodwaters at Sandy Crossing with Wooli Public School closed for the day, the only school in the Clarence Valley to do so.

The Iluka road was closed for much of Sunday, and one lane was opened Monday morning, but many residents were conscious of rising tide levels that could again cut off the town.

Senior forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology Rebecca Kamitakahara said that despite the widespread heavy rainfall continuing to contract south, through at least the first part of this week and potentially next they were expecting showers and stormy conditions.

"There is quite a good risk the Northern Rivers will see showers and thunderstorms, particularly through afternoon periods," she said.

"With those, there is a threat we could see severe thunderstorms and further heavy rainfalls for some areas."

Ms Kamitakahara said the weather events would be more isolated rather than the widespread rain experienced.

A severe weather warning is current for abnormally high tides, damaging winds, damaging surf and heavy rainfall.

Road closures

1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)

Road closed due to flooding

2. Armidale Road - Hortons Creek (Closed)

Armidale Road at Hortons Creek is closed due to bridge and side track washout

3. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)

Road closed water over road

4. Carnham Road (Closed)

Water over the road.

5. Coombadjha Road (Closed)

Road closed at Bridge - water over the road

6. Geregarrow Road (Closed)

Water over road - road closed

7. Lawrence Tullymorgan Road (Closed)

Lawrence Tullymorgan Road closed at Pringles Way - water over the road

8. Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge (Closed)

Road closed water over road

9. Lionsville Road, Baryulgil (Closed)

Water over the road

10. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over the road

11. Mulquinneys Road (Closed)

Water over the Road

12. Old Glen Innes Road west of Buccarumbi (Closed)

Water over bridge - Road Closed

13. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)

Bridge Closed water over the road

14. Plain Station Road - Yates Flat (Closed)

Road closed water over the road

15. Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (Closed)

Road closed water over road

16. Rogan Bridge Road (Closed)

Rogan Bridge Road at Clarence Way (Closed)

Rogan Bridge Road at Clarence Way closed water over the bridge

17. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Water over Road - bridge closed

18. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)

Road closed due to flood water damage

Caution

1. Armidale Road - Tyringham (Caution)

Armidale Road low weight and length restrictions apply - single vehicles only

2. Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road (Caution)

3. Coaldale Road (Caution)

4. Frickers Road (Caution)

Frickers Road closed due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

5. Iluka Road at Esk River (Caution)

Iluka Road at Wombah open but motorist to use caution

6. Kangaroo Creek Road (Caution)

Kangaroo Creek Road - bridge is out but side track in place

7. Laytons Range Road (Caution)

Laytons Range Road is closed at Armidale Road due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

8. McIntyres Lane (Caution)

Caution - shoulder washout and damage to drainage culvert

9. Orara Way at School Lane (Caution)

Orara Way at School Lane is open however caution required.

10. Palmers Channel Northbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Northbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

11. Palmers Channel Southbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Southbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

12. Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek (Caution)

Rushforth Road just before Tea Tree Creek has damage due to wet weather please use with care

13. Somervale Road (Caution)

Rough surface around bridge please use caution

14. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Caution)

Drivers to use caution there may be water over road near Bostock Road

15. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Caution)

Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing is open but only one lane water still over one lane of the road - Caution when using this road

River heights

Mann R at Shannon Vale 1pm Mon 0.21 steady

Mann R at Mitchell 1pm Mon 0.85 steady

Aberfoyle R at Aberfoyle 1.15pm Mon 0.73 steady

Boyd R at Broadmeadows 1pm Mon 2.85 falling

Bielsdown Ck at Dorrigo 1pm Mon 1.05 steady

Nymboida R at Nymboida 1pm Mon 3.81 falling

Nymboida R d/s Nymboida Weir 12.15pm Mon 5.25 falling

Mann R at Jackadgery 1pm Mon 4.38 falling

Dandahra Ck at Gibraltar Range 12pm Mon 0.83 steady

Lower Clarence River

Clarence R at Lilydale 1pm Mon 6.90 falling

Orara R at Orange Grove 1.05pm Mon 2.55 steady

Orara R at Karangi 1pm Mon 1.56 steady

Orara R at Glenreagh TM** 1pm Mon 5.37 falling minor

Orara R at Bawden Bridge** 1pm Mon 11.02 falling

Clarence R at Rogans Br. 1.45pm Mon 3.70 steady

Clarence R at Grafton (Prince St) 1.45pm Mon 1.92 steady below minor

Clarence R at Ulmarra 1.45pm Mon 1.63 steady below minor

Clarence R at Brushgrove 1.45pm Mon 1.54 steady

Coldstream R at Tyndale 1.45pm Mon 1.52 steady

Clarence R at Maclean 2pm Mon 1.17 steady below minor

Clarence R at Yamba 1.52pm Mon 1.13 rising

Wooli River

Wooli R at Caravan Park 2.11pm Mon 0.94^ steady below minor

Wooli R at Entrance 1.45pm Mon 0.25 falling