Roadside test snowballs into multiple charges

Jenna Thompson
19th Apr 2019 3:13 PM
A VISIT to the Clarence Valley has earned one woman multiple drug and traffic related offences. 

On Thursday morning, Grafton Highway Patrol were conducting mobile patrols of the Grafton area in conjunction with operation Tortoise when they stopped a Queensland registered Ford convertible in Hoof Street. 

The female driver, 42, from Banora Point returned a positive road side drug test. Further checks revealed that the woman's licence had been endorsed cancelled by the Roads and Maritime Services. 

Upon further investigations, police uncovered 7.6 grams of ICE and one gram of what is believed to be heroin in the vehicle, some of which were secured in a safe in the boot. 

The woman was arrested and conveyed to Grafton Police Station where she was charged with numerous drug and traffic offences. 

