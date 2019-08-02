ROADWORK: Big changes at South Grafton for bridge work

Footage from above the intersection at Iolanthe Street, Through Street and the Pacific Highway shows improvements after the right turn lane was closed.

Footage from above the intersection at Iolanthe Street, Through Street and the Pacific Highway shows improvements after the right turn lane was closed. Adam Hourigan

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific and Gwydir highways and Spring and Iolanthe streets in South Grafton for night work to be carried out as part of the new Grafton bridge project.

To minimise impact to motorists and businesses, work to install new asphalt near the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways and the intersection of Iolanthe Street and the Pacific Highway will be carried out overnight on Monday 5 August, between 6pm and 6am, weather permitting.

On Tuesday August 6, between 6pm and 6am, barriers will be placed, existing line marking blacked out and new line marking and signs installed at the intersections of the Pacific and Gwydir highways and Pacific Highway and Iolanthe Street.

The intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways will move slightly west to allow building of part of the new roundabout at this location.

Over three nights from Wednesday August 7 to Saturday August 9, weather permitting, work to install new asphalt in Spring Street will be carried out between 6pm and 6am.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow on Iolanthe and Spring streets during work hours and the northbound access to Iolanthe Street from the Pacific Highway will be closed during work hours.

Motorists will be able to access Iolanthe and Spring streets via the new intersection and access road 400 metres north of the Iolanthe Street intersection (north of Bunnings).

The eastbound section of Charles Street (Gwydir Highway), from the rail viaduct to the Pacific Highway, will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists wishing to travel north or south on the Pacific Highway should consider using alternative intersections north of Bunnings and south of Charles Street (Gwydir Highway).

The westbound section from the Pacific Highway to Bent Street will remain two lanes.

This arrangement in Charles Street (Gwydir Highway) will be in place until the new roundabout at the Pacific Highway intersection opens to traffic in the first half of 2020.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.