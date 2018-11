THERE will be night maintenance work at locations on the Pacific Highway between Ulmarra and Tyndale.

The work will occur between 6pm and 6am and will take about four nights to complete, weather permitting.

During this time traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Also from today there will be changed conditions on the Gwydir Highway near the intersection of Meyers Road at Ramornie to allow repair work to be carried out between 6am-6pm weekdays for three weeks.