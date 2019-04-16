Roadwork on Pacific Highway

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton for work to be carried out as part of the new Grafton Bridge project.

To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am tomorrow.

The work involves installation of new signage and road foundation investigations on the Pacific Highway. Repairs to the road surface will also be carried out on Iolanthe St near the new Through St roundabout.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Delays of up to five minutes may be experienced.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.