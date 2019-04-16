Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corner of Iolanthe St and Spring St Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Corner of Iolanthe St and Spring St Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan
News

Roadwork on Pacific Highway

Kathryn Lewis
by
16th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton for work to be carried out as part of the new Grafton Bridge project.

To minimise the impact on motorists, work will be carried out between 6pm and 6am tomorrow.

The work involves installation of new signage and road foundation investigations on the Pacific Highway. Repairs to the road surface will also be carried out on Iolanthe St near the new Through St roundabout.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Delays of up to five minutes may be experienced.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    premium_icon Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    News THE Australian Services Union has raised concerns ALS employees across the state are not being paid properly

    200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    premium_icon 200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    Council News Carrs Dr development one issue to be discussed by committee meetings

    Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    premium_icon Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    News Young girl injured after sliding down a rock face near Ulong.