Roadworks force part-closure of new bridge

THERE will be significant changes to road conditions in South Grafton this week as road resurfacing begins.

The change traffic conditions are due to work which is part of the new Grafton bridge project.

Work on the final road surface at Iolanthe Street and Spring streets and the link to the Pacific Highway near Bunnings will be carried out over six nights from Tuesday April 14 between 6pm and 6am.

On Tuesday Wednesday night the intersection of Iolanthe Street and the Pacific Highway will be closed.

Access to Iolanthe Street will be via the intersection near Bunnings, 400 metres north, with an alternate flow traffic arrangement between the Through Street roundabout and Spring Street. Access to businesses in Iolanthe Street will be maintained at all times.

On Thursday and Friday night westbound access to the new Grafton bridge via the Pacific Highway link road will be closed.

Iolanthe St detours for April 16-17

Traffic will be detoured across the old Grafton Bridge and access to Butters Lane will be maintained under traffic control.

On Saturday and Sunday night Pacific Highway access to and from Iolanthe Street will be closed for road resurfacing work to be carried out in Spring Street.

Access to Iolanthe Street will again be via the intersection near Bunnings, 400 metres north, with an alternate flow traffic arrangement in place in Spring Street between Crisp Ave and Iolanthe Street.

Drivers are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers