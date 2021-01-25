Roadworks on hold over Australia Day

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina this week.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina this week.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway from Monday January 25 to Sunday January 31 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

There will be no roadwork on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Monday January 25 to 6pm Wednesday January 28 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the public holiday. Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Thursday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway between Broadwater and Mororo to carry out property access and finishing work as well as landscape and paving maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h at times between 6am and 6pm.

On Friday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway near Glencoe and Serendipity roads, Tabbimoble to carry out maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h at times between 6am and 6pm. Access to the U-turn bays will be maintained for residents during this time.

Additional changes to local roads

From Wednesday, there will be up to two days of work on Coolgardie and Kays roads, Pimlico and Wardell Rd, Wardell to carry out line marking and install guardrails. Motorists can expect lane closures and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Wednesday, there will be up to four days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Rd at Broadwater to carry out maintenance on the koala grid. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Wednesday, there will be one day of work on Wondawee Way at Woodburn and up to four days of work on Woodburn-Evans Head Rd between Wagner St and Golf Link Rod at Woodburn to carry out fencing and private access work. Motorists can expect short stoppages, lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Finishing work including fencing and guardrail installation will be carried out on Marozin Road and Nardi Rd at New Italy for up to four days from Wednesday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

For up to four days from Wednesday, a koala grid will be replaced on Iluka Rd at Mororo. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

• RELATED: Repairs to come as koala grid part damages tyre, car

Vegetation maintenance will be carried out on the roundabouts at the Maclean interchange and on McIntyres Lane, Gulmarrad for three days from Wednesday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.