ROADWORKS: One project down, one to go

THE first of two roundabouts on Yamba Rd have been completed with construction of the second expected to start early November.

The Treelands Drive intersection finished this week – a few days shy of the expected November deadline – giving crews a well-earned break before starting phase two of the Yamba roundabout project at the Carrs Drive intersection.

There will be an estimated six-week closure of access to and from Carrs Drive and Yamba Rd during construction, however, two-way access on Yamba Rd will remain.

Anyone living on Carrs Drive, O’Gradys Lane, Miles St and Sullivans Rd will be taking the scenic route for the next few weeks via Norfolk Rd and Harold Tory Drive. However, crews will down tools over the Christmas holiday period, between Thursday, December 24 and Monday, January 11, 2020, meaning access to and from Yamba Rd to Carrs Drive will be available during that time.

Nearby residents can expect a front-row seat to the installation of bollards and barrier boards on Yamba Rd to separate work areas from traffic, the removal of existing lines on Yamba Rd, temporary line marking and service location works.

Construction work will start around 7am and finish 6pm Monday to Friday, and Saturdays 8am to 1pm. However, works may be required outside these times for safety reasons in case of an emergency.