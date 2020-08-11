Robber claims duct tape doesn’t make charges stick

Peter James Hasrouny has appealed his conviction after being found guilty of a terrifying armed robbery at Currumbin Creek Tavern. Picture: Jerad Williams

A Northern Rivers man who crafted a fake gun out of duct tape to pull off a chilling armed robbery has claimed DNA was only found at the crime scene because the real robber had bought gloves and duct tape through his gardening business.

Peter James Hasrouny, 53, of Kunghur, bound two staff members with cable ties and stole over $55,000 when he held up a Gold Coast tavern in the early hours of October 25, 2009.

Currumbin Creek Tavern bar worker Lisa King was left cut and bruised and duty manager Kyll Edwards was punched and backhanded during the terrifying ordeal.

Hasrouny's DNA was detected on the fake gun, fashioned out of pipes and duct tape, and also on a glove and cable ties.

The crime remained unsolved until 2016, when police got a DNA sample from Hasrouny and he was linked to the crime.

The DNA evidence was the key weapon in the prosecution's circumstantial case.

Ten years after the crime, a jury found Hasrouny guilty of armed robbery with actual violence, entering premises with intent and two counts of deprivation of liberty.

In October last year, he was sentenced at Southport District Court to five years' jail, to be suspended after he had served two years.

The disability pensioner has continued to fight the conviction, and appealed the jury's decision in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

He raised questions about the DNA evidence.

Hasrouny, who owned three hydroponic shops in 2009 which sold gloves, duct tape and cable ties, argued his DNA could have been transferred through the sale of those items at his Hydro Demon business in Burleigh Heads.

He also argued the conviction was unsafe because Ms King knew him as a regular at the tavern but could not recognise his voice.

Hasrouny said the witnesses described the robber as having a "deep voice" but in 2009, his voice was much higher-pitched.

The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal this morning, ruling there was no evidence to support Hasrouny's claims.

Hasrouny, who has been behind bars for about 10 months, will be released last year after serving out the rest of his sentence.

Originally published as Robber claims duct tape doesn't make charges stick