Leonard Alexander Horne pleaded guilty to enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.
Robber destroys car, poos on path in brazen home attack

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Feb 2020 5:42 PM | Updated: 7:02 PM
A WILDLIFE volunteer caused more than $120,000 in damages when he ransacked a Sunshine Coast home, damaged their beloved possessions and helped himself to their food.

Leonard Alexander Horne then defecated on their driveway before stealing their expensive car and taking it on a wild drive through a fence and into a tree in December 2018.

The 20-year-old faced Maroochydore District Court today after spending more than 300 days locked up for the shocking incident.

Horne, who was homeless at the time of the offences, broke into the Doonan home on December 3 and stayed for five days.

He helped himself to artwork, clothing, electronics, a music box and a wad of cash before eating food and drinks from the fridge.

The husband and wife victims were away on holidays when Horne targeted their home.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said Horne stole their Toyota Prado and took it on a joy ride around the area.

The owners of a nearby property intervened when he crashed the car through a fence and into a tree.

Mr Cummings said Horne offered the owners money to take him to the train station, but they called police instead.

Horne caused about $121,000 in damages. The couple were paid out about $87,000 by their insurer.

"It is a huge loss caused which obviously caused a lot of pain to the pair," Mr Cummings said.

Defence barrister Nathan Turner said Horne had a troubled childhood and overdosed on an anti-seizure medication the day before the offences began.

Horne was supported in court by his stepfather when he pleaded guilty to enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Mr Turner said his client felt abandoned by his father who "replaced" him with another son. He now lived with his mother.

Horne was sentenced to two years and six months' jail, with a parole release date of tomorrow.

