Robbery sparks police investigation

A POLICE operation is taking place at a Grafton property.

Police tape is around part of a residential block at the corner of Dobie St and Clarence St.

Officers appear to be searching a number of vehicles parked outside the house.

An officer has also been door knocking neighbouring properties.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson confirmed an investigation is taking place into robbery matters but said it is too early to release any other information.

