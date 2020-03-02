ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

STAFF at a Yamba liquor store were physically threatened by two men who refused to pay for alcohol.

Around 6.10pm, Coffs/Clarence police allege two male offenders entered the BWS liquor store on Treelands Drive in Yamba.

They took two cartons of canned alcoholic beverages and two bottles of spirits and refused to pay for the goods.

When staff tried to stop the offenders from leaving, they began abusing staff and threatening them physically.

No weapons were used in the robbery, but the two men left the store and police were contacted.

Shortly after the incident, one of the male offenders, a 17-year-old from Brooms Head was arrested and placed into custody.

Police were unable to locate the second offender, however Coffs/Clarence police duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said that they expected to find him in the next few days.

A/Insp Williams said that as a result of the robbery, the store went into lockdown, and then closed the business early, with some damage to computer equipment within the store.

A post on the BWS Yamba Facebook page said that they took the safety of their team and customers very seriously and concluded that closing the shop was in the best interest of everyone.

"The team members involved were not harmed but understandably shaken," it stated.

The store is expected to reopen at 9am on Monday morning.

Anyone with further information on the incident are urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or Crimestoppers.