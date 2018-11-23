Trainer Robbie Griffiths hopes Fact Or Fable has magic touch

STREET Boss gave Robbie Griffiths his first Group 1 winner, The Quarterback, and the Cranbourne trainer hopes a filly by the same stallion can provide him with more success, starting in Saturday's Magic Millions Clockwise Classic at Ballarat.

Griffiths bought Fact Or Fable for $250,000 at the Gold Coast sales earlier this year and always had the Ballarat race in mind as a kick-off point.

And he's confident she can run up to the early money that suggests she will be more than competitive.

"She's had a good prep," Griffiths said of the $7.50 chance. "She has done all of her gallops the reverse way.

"She had one Melbourne trial and won the trial, and she trialled well (last Thursday week) at Ballarat. I liked the way she got around the corners, so I think she is as good a chance as any other."

Most of the early money has come for the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott Not A Single Doubt filly Not A Royal Doubt, who has been backed from $4.40 into $3.30 favourite with Ladbrokes. That filly also cost $250,000 at the sales.

But there has been some solid support for Fact Or Fable, who is a half-sister to Griffiths' Fabrication, who has shown some promise with two wins.

"Realistically, most of the Street Boss (progeny) aren't two-year-olds, and she (Fact Or Fable) probably isn't either," Griffiths said.

"But she has got natural talent. We were pleasantly surprised she has come on so early. We always hoped that if she did, we would have a crack at a race like this. That's why we buy them at the Magic Millions."

This is the seventh running of what is Victoria's only race in a clockwise direction.

The most expensive two-year-old entered in Saturday's race is Charvet, a $525,000 purchase, who is by superb young sire Zoustar.