Fardon survivor: Laws are a ‘crock of s--t’

ROBERT Fardon's survivors have hit out at new sex offender legislation, saying they believed the notorious rapist would be monitored by GPS and were offered platitudes by the Government to make legislators "feel better" about their new laws.

But Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath insisted she never promised survivors GPS tracking would be used, saying it was outside her control and "a decision for the courts, corrective services and police".

Sharon Tomlinson, 53, who was raped at gunpoint by Fardon when she was just 12 years old, told The Courier-Mail she had been "led to believe" Fardon would be tracked by GPS once released from his supervision order last week.

"This legislation is a crock of s - t," she said.

"By the way things were worded to me, I believed he would be tracked. No one ever said police would have to apply to have a GPS tracker.

"I only found out on Wednesday he would not be tracked."

Ms Tomlinson said she had lost faith in a Government that was insincere in their interactions with her about the new laws.

"The Attorney-General led me to believe police could tell me more about Fardon's whereabouts and give me a photo of him but they couldn't, even though his face has been in the media," she said. "I feel they (the Government) went out and met with survivors to make themselves feel better … I feel extremely disappointed and betrayed. I feel re-victimised."

John Fardon. Picture: 9 News Queensland

Fardon's cousin, Stephen Cohen, 64 - who alleges he is also a victim, but never made a complaint to police - said he also believed the released rapist would be tracked by GPS.

"I mean, my God, why would you let someone like that on the streets not tracked?" he said.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said it appeared victims had been lied to by the State Government.

"Sharon put her faith in Labor that the vile pig who raped her as a 12-year-old girl would be tracked once he was freed into the community," she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government should have listened to Sharon's warning, learnt from her nightmare and ensured Fardon's every movement was GPS-tracked."

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

Ms D'Ath yesterday said her thoughts were with Ms Tomlinson after her "horrendous ordeal".

"I have spoken with Sharon … (but) I do not feel it is appropriate to discuss our conversations, in person or by phone," she said.

The Queensland Police Service yesterday would not disclose details of its communication with Ms Tomlinson in relation to Fardon's release.

It comes as vigilantes have been warned they will be prosecuted if Fardon is harassed.

Civil Liberties Council vice-president Terry O'Gorman said the media gag order made last week by the Supreme Court was to allow Fardon to be housed in the community without attracting vigilante activity.

He said the Civil Liberties Council would "closely watch vigilante and associated media attention" on Fardon and refer any potential contempt action to Ms D'Ath.

