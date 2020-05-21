Menu
Roberts wants to play in Round 3. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
Rugby League

Roberts released, hopeful of Round 3 return

by Paul Crawley
21st May 2020 11:15 AM
James Roberts has been released from a rehabilitation centre and is now hoping to be cleared by the NRL to play in South Sydney's return round blockbuster against the Sydney Roosters next Friday night.

Roberts made contact with coach Wayne Bennett on Thursday morning and the club is now waiting to see when the star back will be allowed to rejoin his teammates at training.

The NRL has a strict protocol in place due to COVID-19 restrictions but given Roberts has also been in isolation in a facility for the past two weeks it may speed up his clearance.

The NRL last weekend allowed Cody Walker to return to team training after he was initially told to stay away following his visit to the police station on Sunday.

If Roberts does play it will most likely mean Campbell Graham reverts to the wing and Alex Johnston will drop back to the bench.

The Bunnies are also waiting to hear from the NRL if Walker will be sanctioned for his involvement in that street fight in his home town of Casino last December.

If Walker is banned his place will be taken by untested young half Troy Dargan who has been training with the team.

