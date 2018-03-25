Robin Williams ‘humped, grabbed’

The comedian got away with behaviour that would look ‘appalling on paper’, said the actress, including walking on set naked and breaking wind on her. Picture: Jim Britt/ABC

ROBIN Williams' Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber claims she was repeatedly sexually harassed by the late comedian - but she didn't mind.

"I had the grossest things done to me by him," Pam Dawber told New York Times writer David Itzkoff, according to The Guardian. "And I never took offence. I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people … but it was so much fun."

The actress reportedly spoke to Itzkoff for his upcoming biography of the comedian, Robin, which is due out in May.

Dawber, 66, said Williams was able to get away with behaviour - which included walking on set naked and breaking wind on her - that some might consider reprehensible because he was being playful.

"If you put it on paper, you would be appalled," the actress said. "But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do - those sparkly eyes. He'd look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he'd grab your tits and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the '70s, after all."

The actress wasn't the only person who saw Williams' actions this way, either. Howard Storm, who directed over half the show's 1978-1982 run, told Itzkoff it was just "Robin being Robin" and that the groping often occurred because the comedian was "bored."

Williams took his own life suicide in 2014 after a decades-long battle with depression. He was 63.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.