Robin Wright made a surprising admission about Kevin Spacey. Picture: Today
Celebrity

Robin Wright’s surprising admission about Kevin Spacey

by Hannah Paine
9th Jul 2018 7:00 PM

THEY starred together on House of Cards for five seasons until Kevin Spacey was dropped from the series after being accused of sexual misconduct.

But despite working together for four years, Robin Wright has revealed she knew nothing of Spacey's personal life.

In a preview for an interview with US breakfast show Today , Wright was asked whether there had ever been a "red flag" about Spacey's behaviour on the House of Cards set.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle," she said.

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in season two of Netflix's House of Cards. Picture: Nathaniel Bell
"I didn't really - I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

Last year Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men, including one who said he was 14 when the alleged incident occurred.

Following the revelations Spacey was written out of the Netflix drama, with Wright's character Claire Underwood replacing him as president in the upcoming season six.

 

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood. Picture: Supplied
Spacey is now facing fresh allegations in the UK, with TMZ reporting London police are investigating the actor over three separate attacks that allegedly occurred in 1996, 2008 and 2013.

Earlier this month Guy Pearce told Andrew Denton's Interview that Spacey had been "handsy" while filming L.A. Confidential, but has since said he regrets commenting publicly.

