Robinson's thrilling finish to a forgotten race

FLASHBACK: Winner of the 2001 Grafton Cup was Desk Top Lover; T: Liam Birchley; J: M Cahill. The Daily Examiner

THE instructions from Grafton trainer was ride like the wind, and Stephen Traecey was more than happy to oblige in the 2000 Ramornie Handicap.

It was the first true blue Grafton Ramornie victory since 1978, with Mother's Gift trained locally by Shelton, ridden by a local jockey and owned by South Grafton hotelier Jean Snow.

And in a thrilling finish to the 2000 Grafton Cup, Newcastle jockey Allan Robinson drove to the lead on board Simigan at the 200m before holding out a determined charge from local stayer Super Revenir to score by 3/4 of a length.

But it was a win that might not have happened for Robinson had it not been for an 11th hour phone call.

Robinson had forgotten he had accepted the ride for Warwick Farm trainer Brian Smith and had gone on to accept two other rides in the carnival feature

Off the race course, it was Lindy McIntosh, of Yamba, who wowed the crowds with her bright orange jacket with black shirt and black hat in the Fashions on the Course. This year was a little different, with the crowd having their say on the finalists of the competition.

2000 WINNERS

Grafton Cup - Simigan; T: Brian Smith; J: A Robinson

Ramornie Handicap - Mother's Gift; T: John Shelton; J: S Traecey

Fashions on the Course - Lindy McIntosh