No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot arms

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

The State Government will tomorrow hand over its business plan for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass to the Federal Government as the city prepares for heavy holiday traffic.

News Impasse in the Coffs Harbour bypass

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

DEEP DISCUSSION: Thierry Neuville talks about the performance of his car with a Hyundai team member.

Lifestyle Neuville sets the early pace at Aussie leg of world...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

Games

Games The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

Smarter Shopping The Stormtroopers are coming – to vacuum your...

News Step by step bridge build

News Week in History Pictures 02/10/17

SELFIE CHECK: Kelsey Sheehan, Crystal Piper and Demi Gavin

Community GALLERY: Maclean High School Formal 2017

Home & Decorating

Home & Decorating 5 homes under 250k in Grafton

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

News Man evades police only to be chased by shark

News Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

Offbeat NT News: their best front pages revealed

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

News Whale calf filmed off Qld Coast

Calanda blazed home in race record time to claim the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) for Peter and Paul Snowden.After a line of eight that turned toward home, jockey Jim Byrne poked his nose through and put the foot down. A late challenge from topweight The Monstar almost pipped the three-year-old gelding who had just enough juice to hold on and win by a short head.Calanda finished the 1200m trip in 1.07.56.

Sport Ramornie Day Races Recap

News Sulfur fire creates hell on earth for firefighters

Travel Curious Tasmanian devil investigates falling snow

Lifestyle

No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot arms

By Seniors News
19th Apr 2018 3:55 PM

HAVE you ever been assembling problematic furniture from Ikea and screamed to the heavens: "WHY ISN'T THERE A ROBOT TO DO THIS?!"

Well, your anguished prayers have been answered with a research team creating a pair of robotic arms that make the task look as simple as they seem in the company's advertisements.

In a video produced by the Nanyang Technological University (NUT) in Singapore, the arms make light work, albeit in sped-up footage, through the task of building a chair.

Working in unison, the robotic arms used pressure sensors and 3D cameras to finish the job in just 20 minutes. And not a cross word uttered! Unbelievable!

Furniture building aside, the researchers said the technology opened a field of possibilities in manufacturing or logistics.

ikea nanyang technological university